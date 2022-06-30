AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Parks and Recreation Department is opening more pools across the city as it hires more lifeguards.

The city said it will open Martin Neighborhood Pool on Nash Hernandez Sr. Road and Dottie Jordan Pool on Loyola Lane Sunday.

Ramsey Pool on Burnet Road and Mabel Davis Pool on Parker Lane reopen the following Sunday, July 10.

Deep Eddy Pool is delaying its normal monthly closure to make room for holiday crowds.

The pool will open Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. for lap swim only and 12 to 8 p.m. for recreational swimming. It will close on Tuesday, July 12 for cleaning.

PARD said it has hired 551 lifeguards so far this summer.