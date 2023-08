A person rests in the shade at Zilker Metropolitan Park on July 10, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Austin Parks and Recreation Department said crews will close Lou Neff Road and parts of the Great Lawn near Zilker Park Monday and Tuesday.

The department said crews will apply fertilizer to the area on both days from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Drivers can park at the Stratford gravel lot, according to the department.

For more information on which parks and trails are and will be closed around Austin, click here.