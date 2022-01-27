Austin park renamed to honor civil rights icon Volma Overton, Sr.

Lamar Beach at Town Lake Metro Park has been renamed to honor the legacy of Austin civil rights icon Volma Overton, Sr. (Courtesy: Austin History Center)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Following city council action Thursday, Lamar Beach at Town Lake Metro Park has been renamed to honor the legacy of Austin civil rights icon Volma Overton, Sr. Ahead of Thursday’s park renaming, Overton was previously honored by AISD with the naming of Overton Elementary School.

Overton is remembered for his civil rights advocacy and support for racial equality, particularly as a notable leader in the desegregation of Austin ISD. Overton also served as president of Austin’s chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.

Born on Sept. 26, 1924, in Travis County, Overton served two years in the United States Marine Corp. before working for 28 years as a United States Army Reservist. He attended Huston-Tillotson University from 1947 to 1950, graduating with a degree in chemistry.

Following his passing on Oct. 31, 2005, at the age of 81 years old, he was buried at the Texas State Cemetery and presented with military honors.

“As an Austinite and an entrepreneur inspired by his consistent work in the community for equal rights and opportunities for minorities, I’m incredibly excited that Volma Overton, Sr.’s legacy will be kept alive in the heart of Austin,” granddaughter Kim Overton said in a statement. “It’s easy to forget the work those before us did to help improve our communities, but now residents of Austin, newbies or natives, will have a beautiful reminder of this gentle leader’s infinite passion to improve the lives of Austin’s black and minority residents.”