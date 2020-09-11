PARD reopening disc golf courses, ‘Barking Springs,’ other facilities Saturday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Starting Saturday, the Austin Parks and Recreation Department will reopen more park facilities, programs and amenities, as the area sits in Stage 3 of the Austin Public Health’s risk-based guidelines.

The city and leadership from Austin Public Health agreed upon these reopenings.

Here’s what’s reopening Saturday:

Barton Creek Spillway, aka “Barking Springs”

Disc golf courses

Neighborhood tennis courts

Outdoor adult exercise equipment

Campsites at Emma Long Metropolitan Park

Sunshine Camp

Girl Scout Cabin

Sunshine Camp and Girl Scout Cabin will reopen under reduced capacity and a modified operating procedure specific to the facilities.

Permitted outdoor fitness instruction and approved small group activities with 10 people or less can also continue. The city used outdoor volunteer work as an example of an approved activity.

PARD will evaluate its operations on a daily basis, officials said, and could open more or scale back reopenings as dictated by public health conditions.