Austin organizations team up to hold drive-thru voter registration event

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two local organizations teamed up to hold a drive-thru voter registration event Tuesday in south Austin.

The deadline to register in order to vote in the Nov. 3 election is less than a week away, so Catholic Charities of Central Texas and El Buen Samaritano helped out potential voters who might have questions about registering.

The event was hosted at El Buen Samaritano from 7 to 11 a.m. Both organizations helped people fill out their voter registration forms. A drive-thru food pantry was also held from 7 to 9 a.m.

All services were provided with social distancing and COVID-19 protocols in mind.

Another voter registration event will be held again at El Buen Samaritano, located on Woodhue Drive, Thursday of this week from 7 to 11 a.m. The drive-thru food pantry will also be available from 7 to 9 a.m.

To learn more about voter registration efforts from Catholic Charities, you can visit its website.