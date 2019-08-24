Austin organization tackles issues faced by people along U.S.-Mexico border

Media were given a rare tour on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, of the South Texas Family Residential Center where migrants are held in South Texas. (Border Report Photo/Sandra Sanchez).

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin organization is hosting a public forum on Saturday in hopes of keeping issues people are facing on on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border top of mind.

The event is being hosted by Austin Tan Cerca de la Frontera, whose advocates aim to raise awareness about social and economic injustice along the border.

Speakers invited to the conversation are expected to focus on what causes immigration, detention, asylum and sanctuary, the Trump administration’s use of troops near the border and how U.S. and Mexico workers are affected by the country’s economic policy, among others.

The list of invited panelists includes journalists, authors, immigration advocates and public officials.

Dawn Paley : Journalist and sociologist: Her first book, Drug War Capitalism, interrogates the role of U.S. backed anti-drug policies in Mexico and Central America. She has a Ph.D. in Sociology from the Autonomous University of Puebla and is currently writing a new book about Mexico.

: Journalist and sociologist: Her first book, Drug War Capitalism, interrogates the role of U.S. backed anti-drug policies in Mexico and Central America. She has a Ph.D. in Sociology from the Autonomous University of Puebla and is currently writing a new book about Mexico. Gus Bova : Journalist: Reports on immigration, the U.S.-Mexico border, and grassroots movements for the Texas Observer.

: Journalist: Reports on immigration, the U.S.-Mexico border, and grassroots movements for the Texas Observer. Velia Marrujo de Luna : Administrator for the Comité Fronterizo de Obrer@s (CFO), Border Committee of Working Women in Piedras Negras, Mexico.

: Administrator for the Comité Fronterizo de Obrer@s (CFO), Border Committee of Working Women in Piedras Negras, Mexico. Montserrat Garibay : Secretary-Treasurer for the Texas AFL-CIO.

: Secretary-Treasurer for the Texas AFL-CIO. Sulma Franco: Sanctuary and Immigration Organizer for Grassroots Leadership

KXAN will be there to listen in on the conversation. Check back for updates.