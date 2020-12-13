Austin organization encourages shopping local and sustainable for holidays

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin organization hosted their first outdoor holiday market on Saturday.

Austin Creative Reuse featured handmade items at the event from more than 25 local artists and their techniques of reusing materials.

“We are delighted to offer this Outdoor Holiday Market to allow our community to shop locally for fun and funky holiday gifts that support Austin’s artists and makers,” said ACR Executive Director Jennifer Evans. The group encourages sustainable living by reusing materials for art, activities and educating the community on how they can contribute to helping the environment.

“You can get so many great supplies to make Christmas gifts and holiday gifts and there’s great things to make for your holiday presents,” said Barbara Paris, who was at the event and works with the organization.

Masks and social distancing are required for attendees and it is open for free to the public.

The market will be open Sunday at the group’s center located at 2005 Wheless Lane from 12 to 5 p.m.