AUSTIN (KXAN) – A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Wednesday morning at the Roosevelt Gardens HIV Housing Complex, 5606 Roosevelt Avenue.

“The new 40-unit Roosevelt Gardens housing complex [is] exclusively for people living with HIV who are homeless or unstably housed,” a release said.

There are hundreds of people with HIV are sleeping on the streets in Central Texas, according to the release, and these people also make up a part of Austin’s larger homeless crisis.

“Since 1998, Austin’s capacity for HIV supportive housing has been extremely limited,” the release said, “and people have waited years for one of our 30 units to become available—years in which the HIV virus goes untreated and has a chance to keep spreading.”

Mayor Steve Adler, Executive Director of the Texas Dept. of Housing & Community Affairs Bobby Wilkinson and Director of the City of Austin Housing & Planning Dept. Rosie Truelove attended the ceremony.