AUSTIN (KXAN) — With temperatures forecasted at or below freezing heading into Monday morning, the City of Austin announced Sunday its overnight cold weather shelters had been activated.

Cold weather shelters are implemented when overnight weather meets the following criteria:

32 degrees or colder overnight

35 degrees with rainy or wet precipitation

35 degrees with a wind chill of 32 degrees or colder

Austin Mayor Kirk Watson shared the news on social media Sunday morning. Registration for shelter services will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at One Texas Center, located at 505 Barton Springs Road.

CapMetro will assist registered shelter attendees and transport them from One Texas Center to their shelter. They’re available to anyone seeking a warm place to stay overnight, officials added.

All Austin libraries and parks facilities are also available as warming centers during normal hours Sunday, officials added. Those with questions on shelter access can call the city’s Cold Weather Shelter Hotline at 512-305-4233.