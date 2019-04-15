Austin evaluates residents' traffic signal concerns once a year
A north Austin man says he was told he'd have to wait months
AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you think the street you on live is dangerous, you can contact the City of Austin but residents say the process is slower than you'd expect because the city's transportation department evaluates requests once a year.
Greg Keverian lives on Jollyville Road near Balcones Wood Drive in northwest Austin. He says the road can get extremely backed up with drivers trying to avoid congested U.S. Highway 183. Keverain said doing something as simple as walking his dog can be very dangerous. He's called the city but learned he would have to wait months before the city could check on his concern.
"To me (that) seems crazy how you're even able to look at all of these and do an actual assessment of traffic patterns based on one month of the year at hundreds of locations across the city," Keverian said.
City officials said due to time and resources required to evaluate the requests, the process has been streamlined. Every year, on average, the city gets more than 100 requests. The city starts the annual process in November with evaluations running through December and other data is collected through January. Then, the city ranks the requests for the next several months until at least mid-spring.
For each request, the city will conduct a cursory review and if there is an urgent need for an evaluation they consider prioritizing it.
In December 2017, the city conducted a study for a traffic light on Jollyville Road near the area Keverain would like to see some pedestrian improvements happen, but the traffic light did not qualify.
When he tried to request another evaluation for another pedestrian facility Keverain said he was told the city does not conduct studies in the same area in back-to-back years.
"A lot has changed in this city in two years, there's been a lot more traffic," Keverian said. He would like to see a crosswalk or a "lighted beacon so people see it as they're coming down the road."
While the city gets more requests from concerned residents officials said in some cases, a need for pedestrian facilities may be identified through ATD's technical staff or development plans and programs.
This year, Jollyville Road near Taylor Draper Lane will be considered for a pedestrian hybrid beacon, but Keverain said he doesn't care if it's a crosswalk, PHB or sidewalk, he just wants something put in to keep him and his neighbors safe.
Here's a look at what the studies look into:
-- For traffic signals, the city said they look at queue lengths, delay time, crash history, where pedestrians originate and travel to, and bus stops and ridership.
-- For pedestrian hybrid beacons, the city looks at the distance from the nearest crossing, speed limit, number of roadway lanes to cross, median type, crash history, where pedestrians originate and travel to, bus stops and ridership, access to a school, and equity considerations.
To take a look at all the requests and statuses click HERE.
