AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin City Council voted Thursday to greenlight the start of design work in a long-term effort to replace Barton Springs Road Bridge. City officials delivered a presentation to the council Tuesday that showed substantial degradation in the nearly 100-year-old bridge, with specific issues including spalling concrete, delineation of beams, cracks in the bridge deck and curbs and railings that don’t meet current ADA standards.

The Barton Springs Road Bridge was first built in 1926 as a two-lane bridge before it was expanded in 1946. Today, approximately 20,000 vehicles cross the bridge each day, which is a key access point into and out of Zilker Park.

Council’s vote Thursday approved city staff’s recommendation to initiate designs for a total replacement, which staff deemed would be the most cost-effective option when compared to rehabilitative work. Engineering teams are suggesting the bridge’s replacement should incorporate a three-span structure with “Y-shaped” piers.

Under the three-span structure replacement, the reconstructed bridge will widen the deck and include bicycle and pedestrian facilities, city documents said. (Courtesy: City of Austin Capital Delivery Services)

Officials said Tuesday that design work is estimated to cost approximately $10 million and will come from 2020 mobility bond funding.

Preliminary city estimates anticipate construction and soft costs for the project will amount to roughly $37 million. However, city staff are required to come back to council for final approval before any construction work begins.

City staff added Tuesday that traffic across the bridge would be maintained during that future construction work, with tentative plans for a replacement process including working on the outer lanes first before working on the inner ones. A city memo in late November outlined possible timelines for the improvements, with design and permitting phases estimated to run from 2024 to 2026 and a tentative construction start date in 2026.