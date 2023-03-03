AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Friday, the Austin Police Department said officers would be on patrol and looking out for drunk drivers during Spring Break.

APD said two initiatives would run consecutively during the patrols.

“The first DWI Enforcement will focus on having more officers on the street making traffic stops from March 3 through March 19,” APD said. “The second, a ‘No Refusal’ initiative, will focus on gathering evidence in DWI arrests and will occur each night from March 9 through March 19.”

Austin Police will work in conjunction with the Texas Department of Transportation, according to APD.

The police department said both efforts would enforce DWI laws and keep the public safe by encouraging drivers to make responsible decisions.

“The Austin Police Department and the City of Austin Transportation Department continue to focus on preventing deaths on Austin’s streets, highways, and waterways,” the police department said. “APD is dedicated to making the roadways and waterways of Austin safe for residents and visitors through education and enforcement.”