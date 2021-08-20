Austin officers cleared after shooting, killing man who held 2 people hostage in February

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A grand jury on Friday chose not to indict two officers who shot and killed a 21-year-old man after police say he held a woman and child hostage in February.

The Travis County District Attorney’s Office announced the grand jury found Austin Police Department Officers Ryan Nichols and Jeffrey Hutchison were justified in their use of force in the Feb. 10 incident.

The DA’s office said Jordan Walton was shot and killed after he took a 10-year-old child and his aunt hostage at a home on Rogge Lane. The office said he was armed with a 9mm handgun and fired a total of 22 shots at the officers while they were trying to reach the hostages.

The DA’s office said Walton had broken into the home after crashing his car into another home on the same street a few minutes earlier. He did not know the woman and child.

Walton allegedly used the child as a shield, according to the DA’s office, and it was then that a SWAT officer gained a clear shot to hit Walton without hurting the 10-year-old.

Walton died in front of the home, the DA’s office said.

An Austin-based activist group called 400+1 has previously claimed police didn’t tell the whole story regarding the incident with Walton. The group told KXAN in March Walton’s parents were talking with police in the moments leading up to his death, telling them he had mental health issues.

The police shooting spawned a call for anarchy by 400+1, and the group created an autonomous zone for a few days in east Austin’s Rosewood Park.