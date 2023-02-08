AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin is still picking up the pieces after the recent freeze and that’s one reason why the city is looking to help.

On Wednesday, organizations from across Austin came together at Montopolis Recreation Center to offer any support they could for people in need.

Some booths offered charging stations, while others offered mental health support or information on debris cleanup and the latest updates on power outages.

As of Wednesday, there were still about 2,000 people without power, according to City Manager Spencer Cronk.

KXAN asked why the resource centers were just going up.

“On Tuesday, we sent out a variety of foot teams to neighborhoods identified by Austin Energy of having extended power outages and actually did door knocking to see what it was they needed,” said Austin Public Health Director Adrienne Stirrup “It would be foolish of us to set up a resource center and assume that we knew what those needs were. So the information we gained from those foot teams, helped to inform the partners that we asked to come to this event today as well as the locations that needed the support.”

The resource centers will run through Saturday, Feb. 11. The City has also created a “virtual” resource center, which can be accessed 24/7.