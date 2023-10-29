AUSTIN (KXAN) — With temperatures plummeting Sunday and staying cooler through the early half of the week, the City of Austin’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management posted on social media earlier this weekend warming centers are open for those seeking shelter.

All Austin Public Library branches and parks and recreation facilities will be open during normal business hours for those needing reprieve from the cold. Service animals are also allowed in city facilities.

Those seeking more information and resources on winter weather preparation can find details online.