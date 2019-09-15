Austin NYOS Charter School hosts forum after school threat from student

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After a high school student at Austin’s NYOS Charter School threatened other students with a gun on Friday, the school held a parent forum on Sunday to hear concerns and take questions about campus security.

A letter posted to the school’s Facebook page said the administration got reports of the threat made in a group message on Friday, Sept. 13 around 8:30 p.m. The student threatened other students and staff with a gun and told them not to come to school on Monday.

Administrators say after contacting students, parents and Austin police, officers investigated and believe the threat is not credible. The student will not be at school on Monday or Tuesday and they will resume a normal class schedule.

“The Student Code of Conduct holds serious consequences for threats to the school,” the letter read in part. “The administration is taking action accordingly.”

Law enforcement will be on the Lamar campus on Monday and, if needed, throughout the week.

If parents have any information or concerns, they are encouraged to contact principal William Jaramillo at wjaramillo@nyos.org.