AUSTIN (KXAN) — We are getting a better idea how the City of Austin plans to distribute millions of dollars to nonprofits to combat homelessness. Recently, the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs, or TDHCA, awarded nearly $65 million to Austin community groups addressing homelessness.

Tuesday morning Austin Mayor Kirk Watson along with the Austin Downtown Alliance and other community leaders held a panel to discuss the plan.

“There is a lot going on in different ways with what we are doing with homelessness,” said Mayor Watson.

He urged a multi-faceted approach to combat homelessness in Austin.

“Too often, we make it more simple than it really is. It’s not as simple as this or that.”

Panelists included Chris Baker, Executive Director with The Other Ones Foundation, Jo Kathryn Quinn, President & CEO of Caritas of Austin and Kirkpatrick Tyler, Chief of Government & Community Affairs of Urban Alchemy.

Kirkpatrick said Urban Alchemy will use some of the local and State funds to open its downtown shelter, the non-profit was chosen to manage it and gets the keys to the building today.

“We will do what we call life saving renovations. So that means we paint it so it’s beautiful, making sure the air and heat work, making sure that the space is clean and comfortable,” said Tyler.

“Just basic things to make sure people are safe, that it is a space they can enter with dignity and that it’s set up for optimal support for the residents that stay there.”

According to the City of Austin, “Issues & Eggs” is a series of breakfast events that bring together experts to provide perspectives on the challenges and unique opportunities downtown faces. In this first event of 2023 on Sept. 26, guests started their morning with the Downtown Austin Alliance by networking over breakfast and participating in conversations about unsheltered homelessness. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)

