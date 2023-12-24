AUSTIN (KXAN) — Nearly 100 people experiencing homelessness got to celebrate Christmas Eve in a special way.

Local nonprofit WeCanNow passed out food, clothing and hygiene products to those who needed them.

It’s a holiday tradition the organization has done for three years.

“We have hygiene. We have tons of clothes,” We Can Now CEO and founder Antony Jackson said. “We’re going to have a hot meal out here. We have presents, toys, dog treats.”

‘A lot of love’

Jackson said he doesn’t want anyone to feel forgotten during the holidays.

“We’re passing out a little bit of everything, a lot of love, and a lot of the resources that they need to survive out here on the streets,” Jackson said. “We’re just wrapping them in gifts just to create that spirit and that family vibe that you get around the holidays.”

WeCanNow celebrated its third annual Christmas Drive for people experiencing homelessness in Austin. (Photo: KXAN)

Jackson said they served between 50 to 100 people. It’s a number he said keeps growing every year they do this.

“For our brothers and sisters that are experiencing homelessness, this means everything to them. They haven’t been connected with family in so long,” Jackson said. “They haven’t been inside of housing. They haven’t been able to unwrap a present, have a hot meal. So we’re bringing all those things, along with the spirit and love today as we service.”

He said this embodies what the holiday season is all about: giving to others.

“We want everyone to feel the love and support,” Jackson said.

Jackson said they will continue to host this event in the future.