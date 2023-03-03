AUSTIN (KXAN) — A local nonprofit announced Thursday night it passed the $100 million milestone thanks to an annual 24-hour fundraising challenge it started a decade ago.

I Live Here I Give Here (ILHIGH) said it has raised $102.7 million for the local community since its started Amplify Austin Day in 2013.

The group said Thursday the 11th annual Amplify Austin Day, which started on Wednesday at 6 p.m. and ended on Thursday at 6 p.m., raised $9.9 million from 28,275 donors and 701 organizations.

That will benefit 700 participating nonprofit organizations in Travis, Hays, Williamson, Burnet, Bastrop, Caldwell and Blanco counties, according to ILHLGH.

“We’re thrilled that our incredibly generous communities came together to raise almost $10 million for nonprofit organizations,” said Courtney Manuel, CEO of I Live Here I Give Here in the announcement. “This event has grown into one of the biggest days of the year in Central Texas, and we continue to be amazed by its impact.”