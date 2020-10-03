Austin nonprofit baseball league’s facilities vandalized, supplies stolen

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Players and coaches with the nonprofit Balcones Youth Sports League were shocked to find their baseball facilities vandalized Tuesday, just before the start of the fall ball season.

Walls and windows were smashed, popcorn machines were destroyed and supplies were stolen.

Coach and Board Member Jonathan Stilley says it will cost the league at least $20,000 in damage.

“You show up, and your heart is broken, because this is something, you know, for the kids. And I mean it’s literally there for the community; it’s a kid’s baseball field,” Stilley said. “It’s as American as it gets, and to have somebody go through and trash it—first of all, you’re dumbfounded.”

The league’s GoFundMe has raised over $8,000 for the damages since Thursday.

While it may be harder for hundreds of families to enjoy the field, the league says kids are already back out playing ball, and the community’s support hit it out of the park.

Balcones Youth Sports is located on Adelphi Lane in north Austin.