Austin organizations partner with city on 8 neighborhood projects

The Patterson Park mosaic created as part of the Neighborhood Partnering Program in 2013 (City of Austin Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A number of local organizations are partnering with the city of Austin on projects to improve their neighborhoods.

This week, Austin announced eight projects in areas of south, central, east and north Austin:

Austin Texas Bike Polo Social Club’s multi-use bike polo court at Metz Park Colony Park Neighborhood Association’s new entrance and extended pathways for the Colony Park District Park, Turner Roberts Recreation Center and Overton Elementary Agave Neighborhood Association’s bike lanes along Sendero Hills Parkway Blackland Neighborhood Association’s traffic circles beautification with landscaping along East 22nd and East 20th streets Public Green & Wild’s new sidewalks on Englewood Drive Adelphi Acre Community Garden’s garden bed rebuilding Dove Springs Proud’s landscaping and neighborhood sign intallation Onion Creek Homeowners Association’s sidewalk extension on Pinehurst Drive

Map of neighborhood cost-sharing projects (City of Austin Photo)

The Neighborhood Partnering Program helps communities partner with the city to share project costs. These projects were all part of the Neighborhood Cost Sharing Program, in which local organizations work on improvements to city-owned property. The “cost sharing” part of the program could include cash or in kind-contributions, as well as volunteers who work on the project, according to its website.

Past projects have included adding a pavilion to Brentwood Park, a mosaic of flamingos at Patterson Park and lighting the Shoal Creek Greenway trail. According to a city map of projects, there are 63 total that are either completed or in progress, including the eight above.

The city considers project applications twice a year, and they are evaluated based on “community participation, cost sharing, quality of life enhancement, incorporation of City initiatives, and geographic equity.” The next round of applications is due Oct. 1.