Austin neighborhood finds creative ways to trick-or-treat this Halloween amid COVID-19 pandemic

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One southwest Austin neighborhood has come together to celebrate Halloween safely.

More than 60 Vintage Place neighbors are hosting a ‘neighborhood only’ trick-or-treat event this weekend. In an effort to keep everyone safe, they’ve come up with different methods to deliver the candy.

One neighbor, Bud Hasert, made a pirate-themed candy cannon. Another neighbor, Sarah Spagnol, created a clothesline candy delivery system.

“There’s a couple of houses here that have posted pictures of some very large and elaborate candy shoots they’ve been building,” Spagnol said.

She was the one who organized the neighborhood only event via social media after some wondered if they would celebrate at all given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.