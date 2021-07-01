Austin Needs Water Day: City commends quick response from Austinites during winter storm

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Thursday, the city proclaimed the day as “Austin Needs Water” day.

City Councilmember Greg Casar joined the Austin Fire Association, United Professional Organizers, brewery owners and volunteers to commend the work they did to get water to people who needed it during the February winter storm.

“This was really an effort by the people of Austin. There were hundreds of people, some of whom hadn’t had power themselves, who hadn’t had water themselves, who were ready to get in their pickup truck and coordinate with us, coordinate with these organizers to go to a brewery, fill up a tank of water and then go help somebody have the water they needed to cook or give their kid a bath,” said Casar.

It’s estimated about 250,000 gallons of drinking water was delivered during the winter storm.