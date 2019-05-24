Austin nears 1 million residents, suburbs keep booming in latest Census data

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. FILE - Downtown Austin skyline (KXAN File Photo)

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal / KXAN) — Austin is about to join an exclusive club only 10 other American cities can claim — a million people living within the city limits.

Austin added 12,504 residents between July 1, 2017, and July 1, 2018, according to new population estimates released by the U.S. Census Bureau on May 23.

This population increase was the sixth-largest numeric growth in the country during that time period. Behind Phoenix, San Antonio, Fort Worth, Seattle and Charlotte, North Carolina.

Austin is now the 11th most populated city in the country with an estimated population of 964,254 people. It is behind San Jose and ahead of Jacksonville, Florida. Austin is America's most populous city below the 1 million resident benchmark.

However, when the suburbs are taken into account Austin's population grows to 2.1 million people gaining roughly 145 people a day.

Read the full story on the Austin Business Journal here.