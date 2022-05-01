AUSTIN (KXAN) — With the holy month of Ramadan coming to a close, practicing Muslims around the world are preparing for the Eid celebration. The holiday is marked with a special morning prayer, gifts and feasts with family and friends.

For newer Muslim residents to the Austin area, a group of local nonprofits has teamed up to make this first Eid celebration in the city one worth remembering.

More than 70 individuals donated money for Eid gifts to go to children ranging in age from infancy to 18 years old. On Saturday, volunteers gathered to wrap toys for new refugees, distributing them to single parents, survivors of sexual assault and other vulnerable families.

“We really wanted to bring some joy to the kids for the holiday and bring them toys and let them be kids again,” said Muna Marawi, a toy drive volunteer. “They’ve gone through so much hardship and conflict.”

Eid will begin on either Sunday or Monday, depending on the lunar calendar and when a new moon is sighted.