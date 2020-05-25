Austin Muslim community celebrates end of Ramadan with social distancing

Austin

by: KXAN Staff, Alex Hoder

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Dozens of families came to celebrate Eid Sunday at the North Austin Muslim Community Center. The celebration of the holy festival of Eid Al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan.

Celebrations looked a little different this year, with event organizers giving toys, pizza, and gifts to kids and families who were asked to stay in their vehicles.

The president of NAMCC told KXAN that this was just one of the many ways the mosque has been serving the community and keeping kids excited about Eid in spite of the effects of social distancing due to the coronavirus.

“Day one — we were here on the ground and supporting our community delivering food to their homes, we were doing weekly drive thru grocery services, so the Muslim community has done its part, this is the time to celebrate now,” Altaf Khatri, President of NAMCC, said.

Other drive-thru celebrations were held at mosques across Central Texas on Sunday.

  • Eid Celebration North Austin Muslim Community Center
    A man directs cars toward the NAMCC to celebrate Eid. (Alex Hoder/KXAN)
  • Eid Celebration North Austin Muslim Community Center
    Eid Celebration North Austin Muslim Community Center. (KXAN/Alex Hoder)
  • Eid Celebration North Austin Muslim Community Center
    Toys, pizza and gifts were given to the community. (Alex Hoder/KXAN)
  • Eid Celebration North Austin Muslim Community Center
    The community came to NAMCC to celebrate Eid. (Photo: KXAN/Alex Hoder)
  • Eid Celebration North Austin Muslim Community Center
    The celebration continued with gifts and food. (KXAN/Alex Hoder)
  • Eid Celebration North Austin Muslim Community Center
    Cars lined up near the North Austin Muslim Community Center to celebrate. (KXAN/Alex Hoder)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Locked In Limbo

More Locked in Limbo

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Cases in Central Texas

Trending Stories

Don't Miss