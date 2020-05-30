Austin musicians and creative spaces struggling during COVID-19 pandemic to receive City grants

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two grant programs were announced by Austin’s Economic Development Department that aim to support local creatives, artists and organizations facing financial troubles due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two programs are:

Austin Music Disaster Relief Fund , a $1.5 million fund that provides $1,000 grants to Austin’s most vulnerable musicians.

, a $1.5 million fund that provides $1,000 grants to Austin’s most vulnerable musicians. Austin Creative Space Disaster Relief Fund, a $1 million fund providing grants up to $50,000 to organizations and independent artists facing displacement and difficulty paying rent for their commercial creative spaces.

“Austin is recognized for the creativity of our arts and music industries. These artists, musicians, and creative spaces have faced displacement and loss of income with increasing hardships,” said Sylnovia Holt-Rabb, Acting Director for the City of Austin Economic Development Department.

“As directed by Austin City Council, these two emergency grants – the Austin Music Disaster Relief Fund and the Austin Creative Space Disaster Relief Program – will provide funding to our most vulnerable creatives in Austin.”

Austin Music Disaster Relief Fund

The Austin Music Disaster Relief Fund will accept submissions through the MusiCares Foundation on a first-come first-served basis starting on Monday, June 8 at 10 a.m.

Through a partnership with the city, the Austin Music Foundation is providing consultation to applicants of the fund who may need help preparing their documentation.

The money from the fund is set to go to the most vulnerable musicians in Austin, defined as those with two months or less in living expenses currently available.

Applications for the Austin Music Disaster Relief Fund close on Friday June 12 at 5 p.m.

Austin Creative Space Disaster Relief Fund

The Austin Creative Space Disaster Relief Fund is will provide direct support to for-profit live music venues, performance spaces, art galleries, arts-focused nonprofits and individual artists facing temporary or permanent displacement.

Anyone looking into the grant can apply for up to $50,000 that will go toward unpaid commercial rent, defraying rent hikes, property acquisition costs, or other space-related needs.

The applications will be reviewed by a grant review committee made up of public and private sector leaders in the arts, banking, and real estate sectors. Priority for the grants will be given to individuals facing immediate and critical needs.

Applications opened on May 27 and will close on Wednesday June 17 at 5 p.m.

A virtual information meeting will be held on Tuesday June 9 from 3 – 4 p.m. It will go over the grant program guidelines and application questions. Those interested can register for the meeting here.

More information regarding eligibility for both grants can be found on the ATX Recovers website here.