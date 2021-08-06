Austin musician encourages people to wear their masks in song about COVID-19

Austin

by: KXAN Staff

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One local musician and health care worker has come up with a creative way to encourage people to wear masks.

William Mitchell, also known as Je$us, says he wrote a song called “Wear Your Mask” after someone he knew died from COVID-19 at the hospital he works at.

“Wear your mask when you walk by us, because I don’t want coronavirus,” Mitchell sings in the reggae-style song. He also plays the bass.

The song not only talks about when the person died, but also ends with a message of hope that the pandemic will eventually end.

“Sister, and brother, there will be a brighter day,” he sings. “No more social distance from each other, for this too shall pass.”

You can listen to the full song on YouTube.

