AUSTIN (KXAN) — The organizers of a census of Austin’s music community said they are extending the survey by a month.

Sound Music Cities said the 2022 Greater Austin Area Music Census will be extended until Sept. 9 instead of Aug. 15.

It said Sunday night the number of daily responses to the survey was picking up. It also said 68% of those who have responded have completed all the requested sections and gave additional comments.

The census and assessment study aims to capture the voices and understand the current needs of Austin’s music community, according to a July release.

Music industry workers living or working in the greater Austin area are invited to participate.

According to organizers, this launch marks the first time in nearly a decade the music community will have new data from which to develop policy solutions and approaches, serving as a “health check” for the local music sector to inform community-driven solutions toward policy reform and implementation.

Over 50 local Austin organizations have signed up to be official community partners for the census.

Travis, Williamson, Hays, Caldwell and Bastrop counties are all included in the research, according to the release.

People who participate must be 18 years of age or older and have a professional interest in music (such as working as a musician or participation in any music-related product or service industry). Answers will be collected anonymously.

You can take the census here.