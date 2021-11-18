Austin murder suspect arrested in Las Vegas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man accused of shooting and killing another man in east Austin in late September was arrested in Las Vegas Wednesday, according to the Austin Police Department.

APD says Dakcicie Davion Fuller, 21, was found at a motel in Las Vegas by the Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force. He was booked into the Clark County Jail in Nevada on a murder charge. His bond is set at $1.5 million.

Austin Police investigate deadly shooting on September 27, 2021. (KXAN: Andrew Choat)
Austin Police investigate deadly shooting on Sept. 27, 2021. (KXAN Photo/Andrew Choat)

Fuller was arrested in connection with the Sept. 27 shooting death of Ronnie Jermaine James, 30, which took place off Garcreek Circle.

APD officers arrived on scene after reports of gunshots in the area to find James shot, lying in the driveway of a home. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

The Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office determined James did die from multiple gunshot wounds in the manner of homicide, APD says.

Police say video evidence suggests several people witnessed the shooting.

