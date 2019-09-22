Austin Municipal Court to remain closed Monday after pipe burst

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Municipal Court will remain closed on Monday after a pipe burst shut the building down on Friday.

According to Building Services, the third floor valve burst overnight and about six work stations on the first floor were affected. Due to dislodged ceiling tiles and the building’s history, a contractor will perform a full asbestos abatement.

All court dates that are scheduled for Sept. 23 will be rescheduled and all due dates for initial appearances and payments on cases will be extended until Sept. 24.

All operations will resume as normal on Tuesday, Sept. 24. Check the Municipal Court’s website for the latest.