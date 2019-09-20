Austin Municipal Court closed Friday due to burst pipe

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Municipal Court is closed Friday after a pipe burst, the city announced in a press release.

“Staff are currently assessing the situation and more information will be posted on the court’s website once it becomes available,” according to the release.

The courthouse, described as being on ‘the brink of disaster,’ was supposed to move to a new location on Burleson Road by the end of the year. But earlier this year, relocation was delayed to April 2020. Read the KXAN Investigation about relocation.

You can check for updates on the Austin Municipal Court website.