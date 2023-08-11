AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin will move to Stage 2 of its Drought Contingency Plan next week, as water levels on Lake Travis and Lake Buchanan continue to drop.

A press release from the city said the combined storage level in the lakes is projected to drop below 900,000 acre-feet within the next few days.

Interim City Manager Jesus Garza ordered the move to Stage 2 effective Tuesday, Aug. 15.

“For many years, Austin has leaned into water conservation in normal weather as well as drought,” said Shay Ralls Roalson, director of Austin Water. “As our current drought continues, we know that the entire Austin community will respond to the need to conserve our most precious resource. We’re all in this together, and there is no substitute for water.”

Here are the changes to watering restrictions under Stage 2:

Automatic irrigation and hose-end watering are restricted to once per week, based on address.

Automatic irrigation can only be run before 5 a.m. or after 7 p.m. That’s a three-hour reduction from Stage 1 restrictions, which allowed watering before 8 a.m.

Wasting water is prohibited.

Restaurants can only serve water when requested by the customer.

Charity car washes are prohibited. Car washing at home must use a bucket or hose with an automatic shut-off valve.

Commercial properties, like bars and restaurants, can only use patio misters between 4 p.m. and midnight.

Large ornamental fountains can no longer be operated.

Irrigation for the establishment of new landscaping is no longer exempt from the watering schedule.

Austin Water customers are only allowed to use hose-end sprinklers or automatic irrigation once per week, based on their address. Automatic irrigation is allowed before 5 a.m. or after 7 p.m., while hose-end sprinklers are allowed before 10 a.m. or after 7 p.m.

Even residential addresses Automatic irrigation: Thursday Hose-end sprinklers: Sunday

Odd residential addresses Automatic irrigation: Wednesday Hose-end sprinklers: Saturday

Even commercial/multi-family addresses Automatic irrigation or hose-end sprinklers: Tuesday

Odd commercial/multi-family addresses Automatic irrigation or hose-end sprinklers: Friday

Public schools Automatic irrigation or hose-end sprinklers: Monday



Austin Water says it will investigate non-compliance reports via 311, as well as water waste patrols. Failure to follow the restrictions could results in fines up to $1,000 per violation.

Travis County WCID 10 will also move to Stage 2 restrictions on the same day as Austin. The water district has the same restrictions, based on address, as listed above.

As of Aug. 11, the water level on Lake Travis is roughly 634.6′ above mean sea level. That’s the lowest level recorded since May 20, 2015.

Lake Buchanan is currently at 996.74′ above mean sea level, the lowest since June 6, 2015.

Lake Buchanan is currently 51.9% full, while Lake Travis is only 40.8% full, according to the Texas Water Development Board.