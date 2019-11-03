Austin men arrested for trespassing at night during weekend cold snap

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two homeless men were arrested for trespassing in Austin as a cold front caused temperatures to plummet.

Rikishi Jennings, 18, and Christopher Petty, 34, were arrested in separate incidents in the early hours of Saturday.

Court documents said cameras at the Jail to Jobs building on East Powell Lane showed three people entering through an unlocked back door at about 4:26 a.m.

A member of staff called police, saying that they were in the building without consent outside hours of operation.

Jennings and two other people under 18-years-old were identified as the three people inside the building and he said knew that Jail to Jobs was closed but he needed somewhere warm to sleep.

Later, at 5:07 a.m., Perry was arrested at The Skyhouse on Rainey Street.

A security guard told police that a man, identified by officers as Perry, continued to sleep in the stairwell despite bring warned at least four times not to come into the property.



Both Jennings and Petty were charged with criminal trespassing and at last report, were in custody at the Travis County Jail.



Jennings’ bond is set at $5,000, while Petty’s is $3,500.