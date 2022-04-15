AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Friday, many McDonald’s locations in the Austin area hosted a Good Friday fundraiser benefiting the 100 Club of Central Texas.

This year, the club has already activated its critically injured fund two times. This helped pay for the medical expenses for Mustang Ridge police officer Jason Payne and Bastrop County Sheriff’s Deputy Sawyer Wilson.

Over the last 21 years, this annual event at McDonald’s has helped raise over $580,000 for first responders.

“It’s not necessarily the monetary amount that they give you, it’s the thought behind the gift that you receive,” said Austin Fire Chief Joel Baker.

“But also to be able to support the families, if someone needs to take time off of work or child care or other issues, so that we can care for those that might be injured the line of duty,” said Austin-Travis County EMS Chief Robert Luckritz.