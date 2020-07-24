Austin mayor’s eviction protection set to expire Saturday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The city of Austin’s moratorium on evictions is set to expire Saturday.

In May, Austin Mayor Steve Adler extended the date to July 25, saying the city’s landlords could not evict someone before that time.

The Austin City Council originally passed an ordinance in March that required landlords in the city to create a 60-day grace period after rent is due, so renters could come up with rent money or or set up payment plans before being evicted, in the midst of financial struggles due to COVID-19.

