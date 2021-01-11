Austin mayor weighs in on limited business capacities, vaccine distribution

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After COVID-19 hospitalizations rose in the Central Texas area the past week, businesses in an 11-county area are now required to reduce capacity back to 50%.

The additional restrictions come from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s October order, which says if more than 15% of all staffed hospital beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients in a trauma service area for seven consecutive days, then the rollback in capacity must occur. Area hospitals must also stop elective surgeries.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler said on Monday it’s mostly up to the community and business owners to want to drive COVID-19 cases down and follow the restrictions.

“We’ve said from the very beginning going all the way back to March that we can’t enforce our way to compliance. There simply are not enough police officers and county sheriffs or code enforcement agents. If this is going to work, if as a community we’re going to drive down the surge numbers, it’s going to be, because it’s something that this community wants to do,” he explained.

A City of Austin spokesperson said to KXAN on Monday that anyone who witnesses a violation of COVID-19 restrictions can call 3-1-1. The process will be the same as for reporting other violations.

But hope is on the horizon with plans for distribution of the vaccine for Phase 1A and 1B in Austin and Travis County. Austin Public Health expects to get 12,000 doses this week. The doses will be administered by appointment only at first.

Adler said the vaccines are going to go to the most at-risk, susceptible populations.

“So it’s going to initially begin with clients of organizations like CommUnityCare and People’s and others that are the healthcare providers for a lot of our essential workers, a lot of people that don’t otherwise have insurance. And it’s a lot of people that are focusing on people over 65 or people that have comorbidities,” said Adler.

He explained APH doesn’t have a sign-up for vaccinations yet, because they didn’t have the supply for the public before. Before the 12,000 doses were allocated, the department said it only had 1,300 doses on hand.

“It is still a very limited supply, which means there are not going to be a lot of spots. But if we can demonstrate to the state that we can get out 12,000 vaccines in a seven-day period, our hope is that they’ll give us more and more,” Adler said.

Adler also said the opening of the alternate care site at the Austin Convention Center could be just days away, with the rate cases are going now.