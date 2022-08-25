AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Mayor Steve Adler is expected to give his final State of the City address Thursday, just a few months before departing from office.

The mayor is expected to talk about his, and Austin City Council’s, achievements over the mayor’s eight year tenure. Adler has led the city in the mayoral role since 2015.

He is likely to talk about pay raises for employees, transportation advancements and the council’s efforts to end homelessness.

While the mayor is expected to talk largely about city achievements, Save Austin Now, a group that has regularly criticized the mayor and city council, has already poked holes at the mayor’s remarks.

The group said the mayor should be talking about crime, property taxes, hold times at the 911 call center, among other issues. Save Austin Now sent KXAN a mock State of the City address Thursday.

The people of Austin will vote on a new mayor in November. The candidates include former state senator Kirk Watson and Representative Celia Israel.

Other candidates include Phil Campero Brual, Gary Spellman, Erica Nix, Anthony Bradshaw, and Jennifer Virden.

KXAN will stream the State of the City address in this story and on our Facebook page. You can also find our report on KXAN News tonight at 10 p.m.