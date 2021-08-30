LIVE: Austin Mayor Steve Adler to outline future plans in 2021 State of the City address

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Mayor Steve Adler will reflect on the past year and outline future plans for the city Monday afternoon in his annual State of the City address.

The address will take place at Austin City Hall at 4 p.m. KXAN will also be streaming the address live on KXAN.com and on the KXAN Facebook page.

A Spanish version of the address will be live streamed on ATXN.

Last year, Adler discussed COVID-19’s impact on the city, struggles communities of color face and changes in policing and law enforcement budget.

This month, Austin-Travis County implemented COVID-19 orders requiring masks in public schools and government buildings, as the area faces yet another surge in cases.

A few school systems in Central Texas have had to temporarily close classrooms or even shut down entire districts as school leaders try to navigate COVID-19 protocols and quarantining close contacts.

This story will be updated with Adler’s remarks after the address.