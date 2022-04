AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Mayor Steve Adler has tested positive for COVID-19, he announced in a tweet Sunday.

“I just tested positive for Covid after learning of an exposure,” the tweet read in part. “Thanks to the vaccine/booster, I have very mild, if any, symptoms.”

Adler added he’s working remotely and isolating at home until he tests negative and is cleared by doctors. No additional information has been provided.