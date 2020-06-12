Austin Mayor Steve Adler joins KXAN News Today at to talk police reform, COVID-19

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Mayor Steve Adler will join KXAN News Today this morning for an interview on the city’s response to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases and police reforms measures passed by the Austin City Council.

KXAN News anchors Amanda Dugan and Alex Caprariello will ask Mayor Adler specifically about the city council unanimously voting that it has “no confidence” in Austin Police Department leadership, if he thinks APD should test all its officers for COVID-19, if area hospitals are at risk of reaching capacity with the spike in COVID-19 cases and more.

You can watch the interview live on our 6 a.m. news broadcast, and we’ll also stream the interview on KXAN.com and our Facebook page.