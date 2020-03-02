Austin Mayor Steve Adler endorses Joe Biden for President

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Mayor Steve Adler is endorsing Democratic candidate Joe Biden for President, KXAN has confirmed. Adler announced his decision during an interview on MSNBC Monday.

The mayor told MSNBC that there are nine house seats he wants to flip in Texas for Democratic control and he believes “Biden is the best chance of making that happen.”

Adler previously endorsed former Democratic candidate Pete Buttigieg at a April 2019 campaign event in South Bend, Indiana, but Buttigieg suspended his campaign Sunday night. Adler has said in previous interviews that he considers Buttigieg a mentor and a friend.

Adler told KXAN’s Alyssa Goard through text that he decided to endorse Biden “for his heart, his experience, and because he can bring the country together to heal.”