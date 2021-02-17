LIVE: Austin Mayor Steve Adler, city officials give updates as power outages, water shortage goes on

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As mass power outages persist across the Austin-Travis County area, Wednesday brought new complications as water pipes began buckling under the freezing cold.

To help break down the situation, Austin Mayor Steve Adler will be joined by Travis County Judge Andy Brown, CoA Manager Spencer Cronk, Austin Water Director Greg Meszaros, and Austin Energy General Manager Jackie Sargent.

KXAN will stream the 1:30 p.m. conference in this story, on KXAN.com, via our Facebook page, and in the KXAN app.

Austin Energy Update

Sargent said Austin Energy is continuing to respond to ERCOT’s needs as it is operating at very low reserve margins.

“We are so sorry that our customers are experiencing these horrible conditions and I want you to know Austin Energy is doing everything it can to restore power,” Sargent said.

Recently, thousands of Austinites had power restored. Sargent said it has restored as many circuits as it can and is prioritizing those without power the longest.

However, there is a chance people may lose power again, especially in light of the ice storm which is causing falling limbs and impeding equipment operations. People who had power restored overnight or those who hadn’t lost power may have lost it because of that.

Sargent also said those who had power restored may not have it indefinitely. Once the ERCOT circuits stabilize, the chances the system will overload will decrease and then Austin Energy can begin rotating outages as they had originally planned. The reason they never started rotating in the first place was that ERCOT’s requirements were “so large” that the available circuits were maxed out, and there wasn’t enough head room to rotate.

All hospitals and other tier one infrastructure will not be rotated when that happens, but they are still vulnerable to potential ice storm effects.

She added any little bit those with power can do to conserve it helps.

Additionally, Sargent said line workers out in the community working to fix issues are being threatened, harassed or having things thrown at them. She asked people to not approach people working to restore power.

“These are essential workers risking their lives to respond to an emergency,” Sargent said.

Stay connected. Download the KXAN Weather App. (Apple|Android)