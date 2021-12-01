Austin Mayor Steve Adler appointed to federal cybersecurity committee

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Mayor Steve Adler has been selected to join the White House’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Advisory Committee for a two-year term, his office announced Wednesday.

The committee is designed to help create and deliver recommendations to CISA Director Jen Easterly related to “the development, refinement, and implementation of policies, programs, planning, and training,” per the city release. The CISA operates under the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s oversight.

In a statement, Adler noted the concerns and implications cybersecurity threats can place on Austin’s infrastructure and operations.

“The committee will be instrumental in developing, sharing, and exchanging ideas on some of the biggest cyber threats we face from disaster response, emergency communications, resilience, transportation, and economic security,” he said.