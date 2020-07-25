Austin mayor extends protections against evictions through Sept. 30

Austin

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Mayor Steve Adler extended protections for tenants through the end of September on Friday, including preventing evictions.

Previously, protections lasted through Saturday, but the city said the order is now extended through Sept. 30.

The protections stop landlords from issuing notices to vacate and removing tenant property.

While it does not forgive rent payments, the order does allow renters more time to pay overdue rent, the city said.

Protections against evictions were also extended in Travis County through Sept. 30 this week, but for others in the state, the Texas Supreme Court ordered evictions to resume back in mid-May.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss