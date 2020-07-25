Austin mayor extends protections against evictions through Sept. 30

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Mayor Steve Adler extended protections for tenants through the end of September on Friday, including preventing evictions.

Previously, protections lasted through Saturday, but the city said the order is now extended through Sept. 30.

The protections stop landlords from issuing notices to vacate and removing tenant property.

While it does not forgive rent payments, the order does allow renters more time to pay overdue rent, the city said.

Protections against evictions were also extended in Travis County through Sept. 30 this week, but for others in the state, the Texas Supreme Court ordered evictions to resume back in mid-May.