AUSTIN (KXAN) – On Friday, the White House hosted a series of briefings with several newly-elected mayors from cities across the country, and Austin’s Mayor-elect Kirk Watson was in attendance.

The White House said during the forum, the mayors and mayors-elect met with several senior Biden-Harris Administration officials.

A release said the administration officials outlined the president’s priorities, highlighting how his economic agenda was growing the economy and discussing ways the administration could continue to partner with and support cities.

Agenda items such as the American Rescue Plan, Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act were all topics of discussion, according to the White House.