LIVE: Austin mayor, business leaders introduce face mask campaign

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Mayor Steve Adler, along with the Greater Austin Chamber of Commerce, will hold a press conference at 1:30 p.m. Monday to debut a campaign to encourage people to wear face masks when at businesses.

The “Austin, Let’s Be a City of Us,” campaign will be unveiled by Adler, Greater Austin Chamber of Commerce president Laura Huffman and Roy Spence of Spence Communications. Spence created the campaign.

“Austin business owners and staff are working so hard to get back on their feet again,” Spence said. “When all of us wear a mask, that’s one less thing they have to worry about. A mask on each of us is a win for all of us.”

