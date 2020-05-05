Austin may loosen restrictions on drinking in public

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin could change the ordinance that governs where you can and cannot drink in public, including on city sidewalks and streets.

The change likely won’t mean open containers downtown, but it could mean looser restrictions in east Austin and southeast Austin, areas that historically have been home to minority populations.

It might surprise you to learn that there is no state or federal law that bans drinking in public. Those decisions are left up to individual cities.

Since 1993, state law has made cities prove that there is a risk to the health and safety of a community before adding any new “no-consumption” area.

In Austin, there are six areas where drinking in public is banned, and current city officials believe at least three of those zones — the zones in red below — may unfairly target minorities.

Only areas of Austin that ban drinking in public

Map of six specific areas in Austin where public drinking is banned. Click to explore the map in Google Maps.

In December, the City Council asked City Manager Spencer Cronk to review the decades-old city ordinances. In doing so, the city found that citations and arrests for drinking in public have fallen significantly — from 571 citations in 2015 to just six citations last year.

Race/Ethnicity 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 White 296 15 17 5 2 Black 132 14 8 2 3 Hispanic 125 11 4 4 1 All others 18 2 0 0 0 TOTALS 571 42 29 11 6

In 2015, more than 23% of all people arrested were black even though at the time black people made up just 13.2% of the city’s population.

In 2016, Mayor Steve Adler announced he would create a task force to “address institutional racism and systemic inequity in Austin.” In 2017, that task force focused most of its attention on minority “flight” in the city due to the lack of affordable housing. Other priorities included hiring more minority police officers and mentoring at-risk children.