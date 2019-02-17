Austin Marathon race coverage

AUSTIN (KXAN) — This Ascension Seton Austin Marathon livestream is brought to you by FloSports. The Austin Marathon celebrates its 28th year running in the capital of Texas and annually attracts runners from all 50 states and 30+ countries around the world.

The first runner to cross the finish line is American Joey Whelan, winning back-to-back Austin Marathons. Runner Heather Lieberg became the 2019 Autin Marathon women’s champion.

The 2019 marathon course is unchanged from 2018 when organizers made a substantial overhaul. It all still starts and stops in downtown Austin with the finish line spilling out on to Congress Avenue.

The course layout attempts to hit each piece of the city’s topography going through the city landscape and into the rolling Austin hills.

With cooler temperatures forecasted and dry conditions, the track should be right for fast running times. Check here for the latest Austin weather.

The Austin Marathon’s record times haven’t been broken in over a decade. Jynocel Basweti of Kenya broke the men’s record in 2007 with a time of 2:14:02. England’s Lucy Hassell owns the women’s record with a time of 2:36:26 in 2008.

The 2018 defending champions are Americans. Joey Whelan won with a time of 2:31:37 and back-to-back champion Allison Macsas won with a time of 2:43:11.