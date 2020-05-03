Austin Marathon donates highest amount to Paramount Theatre from KXAN SimpleHealth 5K

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The 2020 Ascension Seton Austin Marathon donated its highest dollar amount to the Paramount Theatre since High Five Events took over the weekend race four years ago.

A portion of the registration fee for the nearly 2400 participants of this year’s KXAN SimpleHealth 5K was donated to the historic downtown Austin theatre and its educational programs, totaling out to $22,870.

The KXAN SimpleHealth 5K is a part of Austin Marathon weekend and is the only 5K to run on historic South Congress Avenue going right past the famous theatre.

“We are thrilled to continue this partnership and be the recipient of funds from the KXAN SimpleHealth 5K. The funds from this event support our Education programs serving over 22,000 students each year. Performing, experiencing and learning through the arts helps all young people have the creative confidence they need to be successful in their communities,” said Maica Jordan, Paramount Theatre Chief Development Officer. “These funds have immediate and enormous impact on our ability to serve the students most in need. Thanks to all who participated in the 5K and we look forward to seeing you all again next year.”

The 2021 Austin Marathon and KXAN Simple Health 5K will be run on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021.

“The historic Paramount Theatre has a massive impact on Austin through its shows, community engagement, and educational programs,” said Jack Murray, co-owner High Five Events. “We’re excited to grow our partnership and proud to continue our support for the Paramount through the KXAN SimpleHealth 5K.”